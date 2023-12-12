What the restart of student loan payments means for your taxes

There's one piece of good news for student loan borrowers bummed out by the resumption of their bills this fall: They may be eligible for a break on their 2023 taxes.

The student loan interest deduction allows qualifying borrowers to deduct up to $2,500 a year in interest paid on eligible private or federal education debt.

During the pandemic-era pause on student loan bills and interest accrual, which spanned more than three years, most borrowers with federal loans lost their eligibility for the break because they weren't making payments on their debt, and most loans were set to a 0% interest rate.

"You can claim the student loan interest deduction based only on amounts actually paid," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

More from Personal Finance:

This is the biggest year-end tax issue for high-net-worth clients

Why even Americans making more than $100,000 live paycheck to paycheck

People are spending hundreds a month on dating apps, free versions turn 'unusable'

Interest on federal student loans began accruing again in September, and the first post-pause payments were due in October. That means borrowers could have three or four months' worth of payments to deduct for 2023, which may reduce their tax liability.

Before the Covid pandemic, nearly 13 million taxpayers took advantage of the tax break.

Here's what else borrowers need to know: