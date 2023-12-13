Asia markets mixed as Japan tankan survey beats expectations and ahead of Fed rate decision

Tourists pose in front of a giant "torii" gateway at Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island in Hatsukaichi in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Wednesday, as investors assess the quarterly Tankan survey from Japan and ahead of the interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Tankan survey, compiled by the Bank of Japan quarterly, measures economic conditions in Japan.

Business confidence at big Japanese manufacturers improved more than expected in the fourth quarter, with the index climbing to +12 from +10.

Meanwhile, the index for big non-manufacturers' sentiment rose to +30 from +27, improving for the seventh quarter in a row.

A positive index reading indicates optimistic respondents outnumber pessimistic ones.