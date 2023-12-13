China is 'on the verge of deflation' — and plunging pork prices aren't helping

Plunging pork prices in China are pushing the world's second largest economy closer to deflation, in what could be another blow to its faltering economy.

A pork glut drove retail pork prices in China down 31.8% in November compared to a year ago, the latest official consumer price index showed.

And the tumbling prices of pork, which has an outsized weighting in China's CPI, could add to the deflationary risks the country already faces, analysts who spoke to CNBC said.

Deflation — associated with the decline in prices of goods and services and a sign of a weakening economy — is concerning because consumers may postpone investments or purchases in hopes of prices falling further.

"Aside from falling real estate prices and price cutting across consumer goods, the biggest reason for China being on the verge of deflation is falling pork prices," China Market Research Group's Managing Director Shaun Rein said.

China's consumer price index fell 0.5% year-on-year in November, marking the sharpest slide in three years.

Food makes up an estimated one-fifth of China's CPI basket. Pork constitutes a large component within the food category of the basket, and has the greatest impact on China's CPI which explains the close correlation between pork prices and CPI in China.