Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Wait for a pullback' with Cloudflare

Cloudflare's year-to-date stock performance.

Cloudflare : "I think you're a little late to that party.... Wait for a pullback, I think it's moved too much."

Warner Bros' year-to-date stock performance.

Warner Bros : "I need to see a quarter that demonstrates a lot of cashflow. If that happens, then we will get on it. Maybe we have to pay higher, I don't care."

ZipRecruiter's year-to-date stock performance.

ZipRecruiter : "You know, it's probably not bad. I just don't see a catalyst there...I wish I could be more enthusiastic, I just can't be."

American Airlines' year-to-date stock performance.

American Airlines : "American Airlines is just, is just doing ok. I more favor Delta right now."

