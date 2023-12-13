Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Wait for a pullback' with Cloudflare

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Cloudflare's year-to-date stock performance.

Cloudflare: "I think you're a little late to that party.... Wait for a pullback, I think it's moved too much."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Warner Bros' year-to-date stock performance.

Warner Bros: "I need to see a quarter that demonstrates a lot of cashflow. If that happens, then we will get on it. Maybe we have to pay higher, I don't care."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
ZipRecruiter's year-to-date stock performance.

ZipRecruiter: "You know, it's probably not bad. I just don't see a catalyst there...I wish I could be more enthusiastic, I just can't be."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
American Airlines' year-to-date stock performance.

American Airlines: "American Airlines is just, is just doing ok. I more favor Delta right now."

Lightning Round: Warner Bros. Discovery needs a Fed rate cut more than anything, says Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

