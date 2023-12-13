Here's where deflation was in November 2023 — in one chart

Thomas Barwick | Stone | Getty Images

Inflation has been falling gradually across the U.S. economy. This process, known as disinflation, means prices for consumer goods and services are rising but at a slower pace than they had been. However, inflation has actually turned negative in some sectors, like energy. Deflation, as this dynamic is known, is the opposite of inflation: when prices are going down, not up.

Why some categories are deflating

Largely, deflation is happening on the "goods" side of the U.S. economy, or the tangible objects that Americans buy, economists said. There are several reasons for this. For one, a strong U.S. dollar makes imported goods cheaper. Some of those savings get passed on to consumers, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. A strong dollar is a likely contributor to deflation in certain categories like household furniture and appliances, Zandi said. Additionally, weaker demand may be a factor: Households that spent liberally on home goods in the early days of Covid-19 lockdowns are likely no longer doing so, he added.

Broadly, the pandemic snarled global supply chains, causing shortages that fueled big spikes in prices. Energy costs surged when Russia invaded Ukraine, pushing up transportation and other distribution costs. Now, supply chain disruptions are largely in the rearview mirror, economists said. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Global Supply Chain Pressure Index, for example, has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels from historic highs at the end of 2021. "You'll see inflation has followed basically the same pattern" as the index, with a few months' lag, said Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council.

watch now

Goods prices, after stripping out those for energy and food, have deflated for six consecutive months, according to CPI data. "I think there's further deflation in the pipeline as you see a stronger inventory picture and signs of consumer demand beginning to wane," said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo Economics.

How measurement quirks affect prices