Oprah says she's 'never been to therapy': Not everyone needs it, but we could all benefit, one expert says

Though Oprah's interviewing style has always been similar to that of a therapist, the media mogul revealed that she herself has "never been to therapy" a day in her life during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "I had all my therapy on the show in front of everybody," Winfrey told Barrymore, in reference to her successful, self-titled talk show. Winfrey became a staple in the talk-show world in the '80s, at a time when she said, "Even speaking about therapy on television was taboo." DON'T MISS: My No. 1 takeaway from Oprah’s new happiness book: It’s ‘one of the greatest gifts you can give to anybody’

Even speaking about therapy on television was taboo. Oprah Winfrey

"And now everybody has gone to therapy. So I did my therapy in front of everyone at a time when people were still adjusting their consciousness to the idea of accepting somebody else being able to counsel you about your life," she added. Still, Winfrey feels satisfied with her own life enough to practice gratitude every morning and write a New York Times bestseller about happiness, alongside a Harvard happiness expert. This raises a major question: Does everyone really need to go to therapy, or are some people just fine without it? Here's what therapists say.

'Not everybody needs therapy, but everybody can benefit from it'

"There are people that definitely need therapy, and then there are people who might be able to function without it but could definitely benefit from it," says Neha Kumar, clinical director at Alter Health Group and a licensed marriage and family therapist. "What I like to say is that not everybody necessarily needs therapy, but everybody can benefit from therapy." And Erin Pash, a licensed marriage and family therapist and CEO of Ellie Mental Health, agrees that if therapy is accessible to you, "most people can benefit from it at some point in their lifetime." In Oprah's case, developing a strong community who she could have deep conversations with, may have been therapeutic on its own, including during her talk show, Kumar tells CNBC Make It. "To be able to talk to someone that has been in a similar situation as you and be able to share their prospective, or gain new insights [and] a deeper level of understanding is absolutely huge," she says. "It's nice when you can talk to a therapist who has the training to help you navigate things and process things, but it can be just as powerful sitting down with somebody who can do those same things, whether or not they have a degree."

'There's still a lot of stigma around weakness associated with sharing feelings'