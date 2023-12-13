The perfect time for new habits, says Wharton behavior expert: It's 'the granddaddy of all fresh starts'

A perfect time for goal-setting and habit-building really does exist. Several of them do, actually.

That's according to Katy Milkman, a behavioral scientist at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, who calls them "fresh starts" — holidays or dates that signify the beginning of a new period in time.

The first day of any new month counts. So do Mondays, Labor Day, the Fourth of July and of course, the "granddaddy of all fresh starts," New Year's.

"We think about time like we are characters in a book living through chapters," Milkman tells CNBC Make It. "When we have these chapter breaks, it gives us a sense of disconnect from who we were in the last chapter, and we think, 'Oh, that was the old me, this is the new me.'"

That sense of disconnect matters: Motivation alone isn't enough to help you accomplish most goals, says Milkman, who has studied the concept of habit change for nearly 20 years. That's why "hacks" like visualizing your goals or repeating mantras aren't always as helpful as you'd hope.

But a little timing boost can help push you over the top, because a fresh start gives you a chance to step back and diagnose the reasons your habits aren't sticking, she says.

Here are two of the most common barriers people face, says Milkman — and how to do something about them during your next "fresh start."