Ukraine war live updates: Over 50 people injured as Russia targets Kyiv with ballistic missiles after Biden-Zelenskyy meeting

"Following my conversations I had here in Brussels, I am confident that at this particular point there are enough options on the table for a discussion with leaders which would allow to balance the interests of all parties, answer partially the questions and concerns raised by the Hungarian government," Stefanishyna said.

The agreement will be closely tied to discussions over whether to begin formal talks over Ukraine's accession to the bloc, she said.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna told CNBC's Silvia Amaro Tuesday she believes that there are enough options on the table for the European Union to pass a 50 billion euro ($54 billion) aid facility for Kyiv at its summit on Dec 14-15.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has threatened to veto the aid package, which is supported by all the bloc's other member states. Hungary may also obstruct the start of accession talks.

Orban has retained cordial ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the war, recently meeting with him at China's Belt and Road Summit. Meanwhile, Hungary has seen escalating tensions with Ukraine over issues such as cross-border exports. Hungarian officials have frequently criticized EU policy on the war, arguing that isolating Russia and arming Ukraine was not the right approach.

The funding approval is particularly vital to Ukraine as it coincides with uncertainty over the future of funding from the U.S., its biggest donor, along with the onset of winter, fierce frontline fighting and increased Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"The busy job [negotiating] between the member states has brought us to understanding there are pretty many options on the table which makes me feel more positive that there is a way to find a solution and avoid failure to take any decision over the next days," Stefanishyna said.

Ukraine understands the European Commission has safeguarding options that would secure financial support for 2024 at least, "but of course absence of this decision would lead to total uncertainty in terms of ability to ensure the sustainability of Ukraine's budget," she said.

It is also "not a very good signal to other partners, including those across Atlantic, that the EU is not able to form a strategic vision of supporting Ukraine throughout the complicated circumstances of war," she added.

— Jenni Reid