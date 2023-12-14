I spent $124 in a month on groceries—here's exactly what I bought, and what I made

A few weeks ago, CNBC Make It profiled Carly DeFelice, a 38-year-old community manager at a co-working space in Austin, Texas, who makes about $58,000 per year. DeFelice is also the founder of financial management course Best Money Class Ever, and a number of things about her monthly budget may stick out to those looking to get their spending under control.

For one, her total housing and utility cost is just $792, thanks to the fact that DeFelice lives in an RV that she owns outright. She merely pays for a lot rental, propane, water and electricity.

But what really caught readers' eyes was DeFelice's food budget. In September of this year, DeFelice spent $124 at grocery stores, including a takeout meal from one market's kitchen. As for household staples and ingredients she used to cook, she spent $113.

In response to some readers' skepticism over her food spending, DeFelice has taken to Instagram to map out her grocery spending and meal planning for September, providing a look at her weekly money journal and receipts from her grocery trips.

DeFelice keeps her grocery budget slim by creating a list that will cover only the meals she needs for the upcoming week. That means she can factor in that she plans to eat lunch at a work-sponsored Taco Tuesday or that she's going out to dinner with a friend.

The $112.75 DeFelice spent on staples and ingredients doesn't cover every single meal she had for a month. She paid about $61 in September for restaurant dining and takeout. Some meals were free. Some pantry staples she already had on hand. Occasionally, she ate at an event, the total cost of which we filed under "entertainment and celebrations" in her budget.

Entertainment costs, along with food and gas come out of $120 in cash DeFelice withdraws each week to put toward what she calls "operation expenses." The groceries are just one piece of that spending puzzle.

In other words, this isn't some kind of grocery budget challenge — it's someone's real life.

Read on for DeFelice's complete grocery list for the month of September, along with a summary of everything she ate. Click on the totals to review her videos, including receipts, on Instagram.