10 very good gifts that all cost less than $25, from Make It staff

The best gifts are ones that are well-used and well-priced, but presents that hit both of those criteria can be pretty hard to find. Lucky for you, the CNBC Make It staff loves a challenge. We came up with a list of budget-friendly gifts that are unique, fun, and sure to come in handy to someone on your shopping list. Here are 10 presents, under $25:

1. Giant Sorry! Game

Illustration by Elham Ataeiazar

Price: $15 What's better than a board game? A floor game. Sorry! as a board game is already a fun way to connect with loved ones, but the giant edition adds another level of pizzazz. Playing this version with my family made it feel new and exciting, and we all had a great time. — Renée Onque, health and wellness reporter

2. Recycled paper notepad

Price: $7 This will sound very journalist of me, but I really think it's great to have a notepad with you at all times. Regardless of what your day-to-day looks like, you probably have great ideas all of the time. It's also a great place to vent your holiday frustration – or literally any frustration. This one's made from post-consumer recycled paper. — Gili Malinsky, work reporter

3. Custom pet stamp

Illustration by Elham Ataeiazar

Price: $17 A few years ago, I gifted my friend a stamp with her dog's face on it and it was a hit! It's personal and thoughtful, and an easy way for anyone to customize cards, envelopes, notebooks and more. Now a pet owner myself, I can attest that I would be delighted by any gift with my cat on it. — Emmie Martin, money editor

4. Watercolor postcards

Price: $15 Unless you know exactly what someone is looking for, art can be tricky to gift, but I've found cards and stationery to be a happy middle ground since they can be displayed or mailed. I purchased this set of gorgeous Lord of the Rings-themed postcards for a friend recently, but you can find variations for almost any interest, from hiking to Taylor Swift. — Emmie Martin, money editor

5. Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza

Illustration by Elham Ataeiazar

Price: $10 If you have kids in your life, you know that they're often rowdy and like to hit things. Channel those impulses with Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza, a gleefully absurd card game that involves slapping and shouting. It's easy enough for first graders to learn yet compelling enough to keep grown-ups engaged. Your hand may be sore when you're done playing, but given that the kids around you will be shrieking with joy, it's a small price to pay. — Ester Bloom, deputy managing editor

6. Kitchen Knife Sharpener

Price: $15 Anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen needs a good knife sharpener in their life, because dull knives only bring frustration and sliced fingers. I love this one from Material Kitchen because its small size fits easily in my hand and my cutlery drawer, and it's really simple to pull out any time I can tell a knife is losing its edge. At only $15 you can buy one as a stocking stuffer for every chef in your family. — Hanna Howard, work editor

7. Personalized bookmark

Illustration by Elham Ataeiazar

Price: $12 This bookmark is durable and thoughtful. You can get someone's name and the flower of their birth name etched into the leather. Plus, it's more fun than dog-earring a page — or cutting your finger on a flimsy paper bookmark. — Morgan Smith, work reporter

8. Cell phone stand

Price: $8 Sometimes the best gifts are practical, like this cell phone stand I use all the time at both work and in my home office. The stand is perfect for anyone who uses speaker mode while sitting at their desk. With a vertically suspended phone, it's easier to punch in numbers for your next call, and the sound seems less muffled than when it's lying on a desk. Plus, the stand keeps your desk less cluttered. And there's a little hole in the back for a charging cable, too. — Mike Winters, money reporter

9. Owala water bottle

Illustration by Elham Ataeiazar

Price: $25 This bottle is so well-insulated. My water stays cool for hours. It also has a 2-in-1 mouthpiece, so you can either sip or chug from it. Plus, they come in lots of fun colors! — Ashley Turner, social media editor

10. Tarot cards