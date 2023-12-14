Youth sports is a multibillion-dollar business. An ex-Disney TV exec aims to supercharge it

While Ben Sherwood was working as a top Disney television executive, he was juggling another major commitment — one he couldn't quite get the hang of.

Sherwood traveled back and forth between the East and West Coasts to coach for his son's baseball, soccer, basketball and flag football teams. He became passionate enough about it to launch a youth sports venture, MOJO Sports, following his tenure at Disney.

"I wasn't very good at it, but I loved it," Sherwood, also a novelist and a former journalist, told CNBC. "As I got ready to leave Disney in 2019, my thought was how could we bring a little bit of Disney magic to youth sports and build a consumer-facing app that helps parent like me who wanted to be involved."

Now, Sherwood is looking to level up his platform with a new partnership. TeamSnap, a sports management platform, is buying MOJO, the two sides announced Thursday morning. Financial terms of the deal were not announced.

Sherwood hopes the deal will scale MOJO to TeamSnap's millions of users. Parents and youth team managers use TeamSnap, founded in 2009, to organize rosters and schedules, while enabling communication between parents and coaches. The business also has a business-to-business arm, which facilitates management, registration and payments for league owners.

The partners hope MOJO's coaching resources and live game streaming will make involvement in youth sports a better experience for players, families and coaches. MOJO's data has shown that its platform leads to lower coach churn and supports lower dropout rates for players.

This is partially due to the wide range of coaching materials available on the platform, which were created and supplied by MOJO's partners in pro sports such as Major League Baseball. The resources give coaches the material and know-how to lead a better, and more fun, team practice, Sherwood said.

"The biggest reason kids drop out of sports is that it's not fun," said Sherwood. "One of the biggest reasons it's not fun is practice sucks and the coach is terrible."

When your kids are involved in youth sports, every weekend becomes Super Bowl weekend, said TeamSnap CEO Peter Frintzilas.