Musk's X hit with complaint alleging platform broke Europe's strict privacy laws

Elon Musk speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City.

Elon Musk's X has been hit with a complaint from privacy activist Max Schrems, which alleges the platform broke the European Union's hard-hitting privacy rules.

Lodged on Thursday by Schrems' campaign group Noyb with the Dutch data protection authority, the complaint purports that X unlawfully used people's political views and religious beliefs to target them with ads.

The European Union is also accused of using X to target users based on their political views and religious beliefs.

In the complaint, Schrems alleges that X showed him an ad from the European Commission that promoted online content regulation to tackle child sexual abuse and the grooming of children online.

Schrems says the ad explicitly targets users from the Netherlands and excludes 44 "targeting segments," such as political parties like Alternative for Germany, Vox, Sinn Fein, and the English Defense League, as well as far-right politicians Viktor Orban and Marine Le Pen.

The ad also does not target people based on their use on X of terms related to "euroscepticism and/or nationalist political views," according to the complaint.

The filing states that the allegations are based on the ads repository of X.