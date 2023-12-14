The worst time of day to be productive, according to new Slack research

If you've ever stifled a yawn during an afternoon meeting, you're probably familiar with the 3 p.m. slump — that dreaded time of the day when it's too early to clock out and too late to focus on work.

Those post-lunch hours slow most people down, according to a new global survey from Salesforce subsidiary Slack and research firm Qualtrics.

Seventy-one percent of workers agree the late afternoon is the worst time for work, with productivity plummeting between 3 and 6 p.m., according to the survey of more than 10,000 desk workers and executives.

Biology is partly to blame. Drowsiness in the late afternoon is part of the body's normal circadian rhythm, which dips significantly between 2 and 5 p.m., according to The National Sleep Foundation.

Corporate cultures also tend to view productivity as linear, says Christina Janzer, senior vice president of research and analytics at Slack. "It's easy for us to assume that if you have an 8-hour workday, you're going to be just as productive as you are at 8 a.m. at 3 p.m.," she explains. "But that's just simply not true."

If you're tired of feeling tired every afternoon, consider these three research-backed ways to overcome the 3 p.m. slump — no caffeine needed: