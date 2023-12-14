10-year Treasury yield drops below 4% mark as investors digest Fed rate outlook

Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors digested guidance issued by the Federal Reserve about the outlook for interest rates as its final policy meeting of the year concluded Wednesday.

At 4:34 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over nine basis points to 3.9357%, below the 4% mark. It was last seen at similar levels in early August.

The 2-year Treasury yield was last more than 18 basis points lower at 4.2922%. It had fallen by as many as 25 basis points on Wednesday.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.