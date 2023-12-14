Jim Cramer explains why he's sticking with Procter & Gamble despite its 2023 dip

Jim Cramer said Thursday that he's sticking by Procter & Gamble despite the stock's lagging performance.

Shares of Procter & Gamble are down 2.8% this year, compared to the S&P 500's 23% gain. However, Cramer says the pain is temporary, adding that the consumer products name has a good yield and a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

Jim's Charitable Trust holds a stake in Procter & Gamble.

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

The "Mad Money" host described the company as a "a dividend aristocrat [that] will do well." He said shares are declining on a hit from currency, but overall the market is misunderstanding its solid fundamentals.

"They don't want an A student, [but] in the end you come back to the honor roll," Jim said of Procter & Gamble, which houses brands like Vicks and Pepto. "This company is summa cum laude."