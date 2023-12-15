Two-month battle to replace ex-Rep. George Santos could cost $20 million

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., is seen before the House voted to pass the Right To Contraception Act in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, July 21, 2021.

The two month race to represent the New York House district once held by the ousted Republican Rep. George Santos is expected to cost up to $20 million, according to political strategists.

The stakes could hardly be higher: Republicans hold an eight seat majority after Santos' expulsion, and the party will be playing defense in a tough political climate next year. The outcome of February's race is pivotal to maintaining their majority.

Former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi and Mazi Melesa Pilip, a local Republican legislator in Nassau County, were selected by their state party's leadership to run in a special election scheduled for Feb. 13. after Santos was expelled from Congress.

The New York district, which spans from parts of Queens and through a portion of Long Island, is among 15 Republican held districts The Cook Political Report says are toss-ups. Republicans only have an eight seat majority in the House and, for that reason, voters should expect a massive amount of spending in the district as both parties fight for control of Congress, according to the strategists.

Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran Democratic strategist, said the Suozzi and Pilip campaigns will likely each spend anywhere from $7 to $10 million in next two months. That money, which does not include spending by outside groups, would go to get out the vote efforts, including television and digital advertising campaigns.

It will be "the most expensive this cycle and, when all the monies spent from all sources, one of the most expensive in New York history because the stakes are so high," Sheinkopf said.

A Republican strategist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he tries to get Pilip elected over Suozzi, predicted that each side would likely spend at least $3 million, tying the amount Santos and his Democratic opponent Robert Zimmerman spent during the entirety of the 2022 midterms.