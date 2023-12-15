7 simple changes that can help you thrive as a night owl with a 9-to-5 job, from a Harvard sleep expert

If you're anything like me, hearing that you need to be somewhere before 10 a.m. is a jump scare — and if it's not an obligation, you probably won't be there.

Us late-risers, who are typically referred to as night owls, get bursts of energy at random times of the day, including when our early-bird counterparts are getting ready for bed or already sleeping.

"We all have a slight genetic orientation to one of two types, either being a morning person or an evening person," says Rebecca Robbins, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School's Division of Sleep Medicine and a sleep expert to Sonesta Hotels.

"We think of this as evolutionary in nature, in that, roll the tape back hundreds of thousands of years and our ancestors had to protect themselves on the desert floor from predators. The village would protect itself by [having] a smaller group of individuals staying up to protect the others while the rest of the village sleeps. Then that shift would end, they would go to sleep and the morning shift would start."

As time went on, "we still have remnants of that today," Robbins tells CNBC Make It. The scientific name for these orientations is "chronotypes," and our chronotypes are partly genetic, she says.

While the typical 9-to-5 work schedule aligns with the early bird chronotype, that just isn't the case for night owls, which can sometimes feel like a burden.

Thankfully, chronotypes are also partly behavioral, so there are ways that night owls can boost their energy in the morning and excel as 9-to-5 employees, says Robbins. Here are a few.