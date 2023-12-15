Powerball jackpot climbs to $535 million. The winner should weigh options if it's better to claim their prize in 2023 or 2024

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $535 million — and with the year-end approaching, the winner may wonder whether it's better to claim the prize in 2023 or 2024.

There have already been five Powerball jackpot winners in 2023, with three grand prizes ranking among the game's biggest payouts.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and the winner can pick one of two payment options: an annuity worth $535 million or a lump sum valued at $268.2 million. Both are pretax estimates.

There is roughly a 1 in 292 million chance of scoring Powerball's grand prize. Typically, the winning ticket expires within 90 days to one year, depending on the location of the ticket seller. (You can find those details on the back of your ticket or by contacting your state's lottery.)

While claiming the prize in 2023 may be possible, there are a couple of reasons to wait until 2024, according to certified financial planner John Loyd, owner at The Wealth Planner in Fort Worth, Texas. He is also an enrolled agent.