Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay over $148 million to Georgia election workers for defamation

A federal jury on Friday ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay over $148 million to two Georgia election workers for falsely claiming they committed ballot fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The jaw-dropping figure includes $75 million in punitive damages, along with awards of $20 million to each of the two election workers for emotional distress and more than $16 million each for defamation.

Giuliani was in court as the verdict was read aloud by a federal judge.

The defamation damage award is the latest in a series of legal blows to Giuliani related to his service as the top campaign lawyer for Donald Trump in efforts to reverse the former Republican president's loss in that election.

Giuliani, Trump, and 17 other defendants were indicted this summer on state criminal court charges in Georgia in connection with their attempts to undo Trump's defeat.

The civil verdict by the jury Friday came a after Giuliani's lawyer said he would not testify in the case in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., reversing his supposed plans to do so.

The plaintiffs in the case, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, who are mother and daughter, sued Giuliani in 2021 for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy.