'AI doesn't know good from wrong,' says tech expert—why AI bias happens, and how to fix it

Artificial intelligence has developed quickly over just the past year. However, the technology still faces a big problem that can have potential devastating real-world consequences — AI bias.

People can have covert or overt biases against others based on various factors such as race, gender or income level. Since humans create AI models, AI bias occurs when those models produce biased or skewed outputs that "reflect and perpetuate human biases within a society," according to IBM.

One of the reasons bias can pop up in an AI system is in the data it was trained on. AI models use a sophisticated series of algorithms to process massive amounts of data. They learn how to identify patterns within the training data in order to identify similar patterns in new sets of data.

But if the training data itself is biased, the AI model could pick up on skewed patterns and produce similarly biased outputs.

Say a company wants to use an AI system to sift through job applications and find qualified candidates. If the company typically hires more men than women and that historic data is used to train the AI system, the model may be more likely to reject female job applicants and label male job applicants as qualified.

"The core data on which it is trained is effectively the personality of that AI," Theodore Omtzigt, chief technology officer at Lemurian Labs, tells CNBC Make It. "If you pick the wrong dataset, you are, by design, creating a biased system."