LIVE UPDATES
European markets dip slightly after fifth straight week of gains
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
LONDON — European markets were slightly lower on Monday to start the penultimate week of 2023.
European markets
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% in early trade, with construction and material stocks shedding 1.1% to lead losses while the health care sector nudged 0.3% higher.
The continental blue chip index closed out a fifth straight winning week on Friday, up 0.91% on the day after a slew of major central bank decisions throughout the week.
Global markets were particularly buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve penciling in three cuts to interest rates over the course of 2024.
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Monday, though South Korean markets bucked the trend as defense stocks led gains.
U.S. stock futures climbed cautiously in early premarket trade, after the three major Wall Street averages notched a seventh consecutive week of gains.
Back in Europe, two prominent European Central Bank voting members — Isabel Schnabel and Philip Lane — are due to deliver speeches Monday afternoon.
The ECB last week held rates, as it revised down its growth and inflation forecasts and announced plans to speed up shrinking its balance sheet. President Christine Lagarde also pushed back against market expectations of substantial rate cuts in 2024.
A negative open in Europe
European markets opened in negative territory on Monday.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% in early trade, with construction and material stocks shedding 1.1% to lead losses while the health care sector nudged 0.3% higher.
Here are the opening calls
CNBC Pro: ‘Poised to pounce’: Jefferies names its top global stocks for 2024 — giving 3 over 60% upside
Jefferies is "poised to pounce" on several global stocks as it looks ahead to the new year, giving three stocks more than 60% upside potential.
Those stocks, which are among its "top picks for 2024," include companies with strong cash flows and attractive risk-reward ratios, the investment bank's analysts wrote in a Dec. 7 equity research note.
Jefferies is bullish on three stocks — giving three over 60% upside.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Amala Balakrishner
CNBC Pro: As stocks rally, UBS names the 'most crowded short in any sector' for December
As financial markets continue rallying, UBS has named the "most crowded short" across all sectors and global markets.
Crowded trades refer to a situation in which a large number of investors hold similar views and concentrated positions on certain stocks or markets.
Nearly one in five shares of the most shorted European stock tracked by UBS were used to bet on a price decline.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao