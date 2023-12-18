Hearings, subpoenas, crackdowns: Inside House Republicans' long-term plan to ‘defund’ elite universities

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) questions witnesses in a hearing of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, in the Cannon House Office Building on February 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.

House Republicans have a long-term plan to strip elite universities of government funding and federal student loan dollars, Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told a group of business leaders during a private Zoom call last Friday.

Banks, an ally of former President Donald Trump, sits on the House Education Committee. The panel recently launched investigations into Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania. The probe announcements followed a Dec. 5 hearing at which leaders of Harvard, MIT and Penn struggled to clarify their positions on antisemitic speech on campus.

Banks told the business leaders the hearing was the first step in a larger effort to take on Ivy League schools. An audio recording of the call was provided to CNBC by an attendee who requested anonymity in order to share a private conversation.

"The second step is the investigation, the subpoenas, gathering all of the documents and the records from these universities to prove the point," said Banks."That they're not just allowing this behavior to occur, they're fostering it and creating an unsafe environment for Jewish students on their campus because of it," he said.

"And once we prove it, third, that's when we defund these universities by cracking down on not backing their student loans, taxing their endowments and forcing the administration to actually conduct civil rights investigations," said Banks.

Banks' frank description of lawmakers' plans offers a previously unreported window into at least some members of Congress' long-term goals with regards to at least two Ivy League universities and MIT, another elite college. House Education Committee chair, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said in an interview on NewsNation that the committee is also looking at Columbia and Cornell University.