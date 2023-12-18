Russia-Ukraine live updates: Putin says Russia has no interest in fighting NATO; EU to pass 12th package of sanctions against Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Moscow had no interest in fighting NATO, noting instead that he was interested in "developing relations" with the military alliance.

In an interview with state TV network Rossiya 24, Putin dismissed comments by U.S. President Joe Biden, who said earlier this month that Russia would attack a NATO country if it won the war in Ukraine, according to Tass news agency.

Biden's claim forms part of his appeal to Republicans not to block further military aid to Ukraine.

European Union leaders said Friday that they were confident that they would also pass a large package of aid for the war-torn country in early 2024, despite pushback from Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Meantime, the EU on Monday is due to adopt a long-delayed 12th package of sanctions against Russia after Austria removed its objections.

The package will include a ban on Russian diamonds and aluminum, as well as a tightening of the price cap on Russian oil.