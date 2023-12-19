Expect a 'bumpy landing' for the economy in 2024—and a 'very bullish' year for stocks, strategists say

No economist or market watcher has a crystal ball. So when it comes to making predictions for the year ahead, many take a conservative stance, making their bull or bear case with a litany of caveats.

Over the past couple of years, though, investors have been anything but wishy-washy. In 2022, as the Federal Reserve introduced an unprecedented interest rate hiking regime in an attempt to control sky-high inflation, investors sold out of stocks, resulting in an 18% decline in the S&P 500 index.

This year has been far rosier for markets. Slowing inflation has allowed the Fed to take its foot off the gas, an encouraging sign that the central bank may be able to engineer a so-called "soft landing" — slowing the economy down enough to cool inflation without tipping it into a recession. Investors responded by boosting the S&P by some 25% this year with just under two weeks left to go.

What do the market soothsayers say about the year ahead?

With the Fed expected to cut interest rates in 2024, many predict a strong year for the economy and the stock market, but some are more enthusiastic than others.

Don't expect a recession, but don't expect things to go completely smoothly, says Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. She's calling for a "bumpy landing."

"That's recognizing that in a soft landing, there's no real damage. I think there will be some damage to the economy," she says. "It's hard not to have some damage," she adds, given how much and how quickly interest rates have risen.

Nevertheless, she eventually expects markets and the economy to bounce upward in 2024, a sentiment shared by Jay Hatfield, CEO of investment firm Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

Recent economic data "validates our theory that 2024 will be the year of rate cuts, and that's very bullish for stocks," he says. A decline in rates worldwide should spell a good year for markets and less of a possibility of a recession, he says. "So we're as bulled up as we're ever going to be, probably."