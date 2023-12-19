Abortion opponents settle suit with National Archives over 'pro-life' clothing ban incident

Several abortion opponents who were ordered to remove or cover clothing with "pro-life" messages during a visit to the National Archives Museum have agreed to settle their lawsuit against the federal agency, a new court filing says.

The settlement, which includes a total payment of $10,000 to the plaintiffs and measures to prevent the situation from happening again, comes nearly 11 months after National Archives security confronted the plaintiffs about anti-abortion messages on clothing after they attended the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20.

"The plaintiffs should not have been asked to remove or cover articles of clothing expressing their religious and other beliefs, and [the National Archives and Records Administration] regrets that this happened," says a consent order filed by parties in U.S. District Court in Washington, which Judge Timothy Kelly signed Tuesday.

The National Archives and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, which represented NARA, declined to comment on the settlement.

CNBC has requested comment from the plaintiffs' lawyers at the American Center for Law & Justice, a conservative, Christian organization.

A separate, similar lawsuit by the ACLJ on the same free-speech grounds is still pending against the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, whose security staff likewise ordered students, parents and chaperones from a Catholic school in South Carolina to remove or cover "pro-life" clothing during a Jan. 20 visit.

An effort to negotiate a settlement through mediation in that case ended in September without a deal, putting the lawsuit back on track for trial, court records show. The federally funded Smithsonian Institution operates the Air and Space Museum.

Both the National Archives and the Air and Space Museum apologized for the incidents after the suits were filed in February

The museums at that time said that security staff were wrong and in violation of the museums' policies for objecting to the plaintiffs' clothing.

The incidents occurred seven months after the Supreme Court overturned its ruling in the case Roe v. Wade, which for a half century had ensured a federal right to abortion.

The National Archives, which, like the Air and Space Museum is along the Mall in Washington, houses the Constitution, Declaration of Independence and other historically significant documents.