GPT and other AI models can't analyze an SEC filing, researchers find

Patronus AI cofounders Anand Kannappan and Rebecca Qian Patronus AI

Large language models, similar to the one at the heart of ChatGPT, frequently fail to answer questions derived from Securities and Exchange Commission filings, researchers from a startup called Patronus AI found. Even the best-performing AI model configuration they tested, OpenAI's GPT-4-Turbo, when armed with the ability to read nearly an entire filing alongside the question, only got 79% of answers right on Patronus AI's new test, the company's founders told CNBC. Oftentimes, the so-called large language models would refuse to answer, or would "hallucinate" figures and facts that weren't in the SEC filings. "That type of performance rate is just absolutely unacceptable," Patronus AI cofounder Anand Kannappan said. "It has to be much much higher for it to really work in an automated and production-ready way." The findings highlight some of the challenges facing AI models as big companies, especially in regulated industries like finance, seek to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their operations, whether for customer service or research. The ability to extract important numbers quickly and perform analysis on financial narratives has been seen as one of the most promising applications for chatbots since ChatGPT was released late last year. SEC filings are filled with important data, and if a bot could accurately summarize them or quickly answer questions about what's in them, it could give the user a leg up in the competitive financial industry. In the past year, Bloomberg LP developed its own AI model for financial data, business school professors researched whether ChatGPT can parse financial headlines, and JPMorgan is working on an AI-powered automated investing tool, CNBC previously reported. Generative AI could boost the banking industry by trillions of dollars per year, a recent McKinsey forecast said. But GPT's entry into the industry hasn't been smooth. When Microsoft first launched its Bing Chat using OpenAI's GPT, one of its primary examples was using the chatbot quickly summarize an earnings press release. Observers quickly realized that the numbers in Microsoft's example were off, and some numbers were entirely made up.

Part of the challenge when incorporating LLMs into actual products, say the Patronus AI cofounders, is that LLMs are non-deterministic — they're not guaranteed to produce the same output every time for the same input. That means that companies will need to do more rigorous testing to make sure they're operating correctly, not going off-topic, and providing reliable results. The founders met at Facebook parent-company Meta , where they worked on AI problems related to understanding how models come up with their answers and making them more "responsible." They founded Patronus AI, which has received seed funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, to automate LLM testing with software, so companies can feel comfortable that their AI bots won't surprise customers or workers with off-topic or wrong answers. "Right now evaluation is largely manual. It feels like just testing by inspection," Patronus AI cofounder Rebecca Qian said. "One company told us it was 'vibe checks.'" Patronus AI worked to write a set of over 10,000 questions and answers drawn from SEC filings from major publicly traded companies, which it calls FinanceBench. The dataset includes the correct answers, and also where exactly in any given filing to find them. Not all of the answers can be pulled directly from the text, and some questions require light math or reasoning. Qian and Kannappan say it's a test that gives a "minimum performance standard" for language AI in the financial sector. Here's some examples of questions in the dataset, provided by Patronus AI: Has CVS Health paid dividends to common shareholders in Q2 of FY2022?

Did AMD report customer concentration in FY22?

What is Coca Cola's FY2021 COGS % margin? Calculate what was asked by utilizing the line items clearly shown in the income statement.

How the AI models did on the test