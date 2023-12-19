This question is a 'seamless' way to exit an uncomfortable conversation, says Harvard-trained etiquette expert

The end of the year brings with it a seemingly endless parade of holiday parties. While some gatherings can be perfectly pleasant, many are riddled with uncomfortable situations.

One particularly tricky scenario you might encounter is being cornered into a conversation you don't want to be having: distant relatives chiming in on world politics, a co-worker asking far too many personal questions, an ex wanting to reconnect.

Harvard-trained etiquette expert Sara Jane Ho prides herself on handling stressors like these with ease. Ho is the founder of the finishing school Institute Sarita, host of the Netflix show "Mind Your Manners," and author of an upcoming book, also called "Mind Your Manners."

Here's how Ho would exit a conversation with grace.