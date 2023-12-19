Jim Cramer says it's time for investors to take some profit in this hot market

CNBC's Jim Cramer urged investors to look at their portfolios and take some gains on the stocks that have been on recent runs in this bull market.

"If you've got a huge gain, I'm begging you to take off something, just take it off the table a little bit, even as nobody wants to sell in this market because it's so hot," Cramer said on his Tuesday show. "As for me, though, I'm not willing to watch my winners turn into losers."

Cramer is not down on the market itself but believes that now is a good time to take some profit.

"Bulls make money, bears make money, but hogs, they get slaughtered," he said.

One strategy Cramer recommended is looking at some of your positions in companies that have had a stock pop. Sell off some, he said, and keep some if you are particularly bullish on the company's future.

Cramer used this strategy in his charitable trust with Broadcom shares. He sold some even though he is high on the company's fundamentals to ensure that the trust makes some money from the more than 20% run the chipmaker and software company has been on over the past week and a half.

Cramer also pointed to Affirm , which jumped more than 15% Tuesday and is up more than 400% on the year, as one to apply the sell some, keep some strategy.

"It's almost impossible to call the top in an individual stock, so what you need to do is sell your winners gradually on the way up," Cramer said.