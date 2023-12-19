Russia-Ukraine live updates: White House warns U.S. aid to Kyiv about to expire; top Ukrainian general criticizes Zelenskyy

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022.

U.S. aid to Ukraine is running low and will soon expire, the White House warned, stressing that it has just enough pre-authorized funding for one more aid package this year before the administration needs to get Congressional approval again.

That task has become increasingly difficult as a growing number of Republicans block Ukraine aid, demanding that Biden put more focus and resources toward domestic issues like securing America's southern border.

Ukraine's top general issued what appears to be clear criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over difficulties in recruiting new soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military alliance of post-Soviet countries, announced plans to carry out seven drills in 2024, Russian state outlet Tass reported.

On Monday, the EU approved its 12th package of sanctions on Russia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin registered his candidacy for his country's 2024 elections.