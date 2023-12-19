TSMC Chairman Mark Liu to retire in 2024, CEO recommended as successor

The company logo for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2023.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Chairman Mark Liu plans to retire in 2024, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

"Chairman Dr. Mark Liu has decided not to seek the nomination of TSMC board membership for the next term and will retire from the company after the 2024 annual shareholders meeting," said TSMC.

The board plans to have vice chairman and CEO C.C. Wei succeed Liu's role, subject to shareholders' approval.

Liu joined TSMC in 1993 and assumed the role of chairman after founder Morris Chang's retirement in June 2018.

TSMC is the top producer of the world's most advanced processors. The Taiwanese firm manufactures semiconductors for companies like Apple and Nvidia , often based on architecture from chip design firm Arm.