Biden touts minority small business wins as Latino approval sags

US President Joe Biden speaks about strengthening US ports and supply chains after the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association finalized a new contract covering west coast ports, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 6, 2023.

President Joe Biden is flaunting his investments in Black- and Latino-owned small businesses as the Latino vote slips from his grasp heading into the 2024 election year.

The president on Wednesday highlighted the parts of his Investing in America agenda aimed at supporting small businesses at Wisconsin's Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee. His remarks specifically focused on the success of "Bidenomics" for minority-owned small businesses, especially in contrast to the policies of former President Donald Trump.

"My predecessor, on his watch, women and minority-owned small businesses found themselves last in line to access emergency relief," Biden said Wednesday.

"On my watch, energy and emergency relief went to minority-owned businesses first, not last."

The Department of the Treasury estimates that Biden's investments in community lenders will lead to a $50 billion increase in lending to Latino communities and a $80 billion rise for Black communities. A White House official noted before Wednesday's event that Black small business ownership is growing faster than it has in 30 years and the creation rate of Latino small businesses is at a decade high.

Biden's push to spotlight his support for economic equity comes amid dismal polling that shows him losing ground with Latino voters, a key demographic that helped put him in the White House in 2020.

A recent CNBC survey found that Republican front-runner Donald Trump has a 5-point lead against Biden among Latinos. Biden did maintain a significant lead against Trump with Black voters, 75% of whom said they would support the current president in a hypothetical matchup.

Biden's effort to underscore his dedication to minority-owned small business investment is the latest bid to gain some of that ground back.

It is a strategy that has helped him before. In 2020, Biden campaigned on the idea that closing the racial economic equity gap would help heal the pandemic-stricken economy.