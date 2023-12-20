Billions are on the line for lenders as White House finalizes credit card late fee cap

Signage is seen at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020.

WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's ambitious rule proposal to crack down on credit card late fees, a $14.5 billion income stream for credit card companies, will potentially roll out in January, nearly a year after it was released.

Global corporations and small banks alike are pushing back against the impending rule finalization with some help from business-friendly lawmakers.

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., called the proposal, which is projected to save consumers nearly $12 billion each year by capping late fees at as little as $8, "unclear at best and likely harmful" in the long-term.

The chair of a House subcommittee on financial institutions and monetary policy called on the Government Accountability Office to study the rule's potential impacts weeks before it is set to go into effect.

The CFPB would not confirm when the rule would be finalized, but interest groups say banks are not yet signaling a preemptive fee change akin to their response to a proposal to ban overdraft and insufficient fund fees.

Late fees, which can reach $41 under a legislative loophole allowing banks to charge unimpeded under a certain threshold, disproportionately affect poor Americans and those with low credit scores, the American Economic Liberties Project reported.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said fees "play an important role" in encouraging timely payments and avoiding added interest in its comments on the proposal.

"In contrast to the CFPB's unfounded statements, late fees are not impermissible, so-called 'junk fees' that fail to serve any purpose," the Chamber wrote, referencing the Biden administration's overall initiative to shrink excessive surcharges. "Instead, they are heavily regulated by the CFPB, and the Federal Reserve before it."