EU court upholds sanctions against Russian billionaire Abramovich after legal challenge

Abramovich, who is known to be a close contact of President Putin, was sanctioned by EU and U.K. authorities in March, causing his assets to be frozen and travel restricted.

A European Union court on Wednesday upheld sanctions imposed on Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich following a legal challenge.

In its ruling, the General Court of the European Union said Abramovich was the majority shareholder in Evraz, a major steel and mining group that "provides a substantial source of revenue to the Russian Government."

Abramovich was targeted by the EU as it imposed sweeping sanctions on Russian officials and business people, along with products and commodities, after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in March 2022.

The U.K. also imposed sanctions and restrictions on Russian ownership of assets. This led to Abramovich selling top soccer club Chelsea after 19 years of ownership, with the proceeds frozen in a U.K. bank account.