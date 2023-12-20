This in-demand side hustle for 2024 can pay up to $6,000 per month—how to get started

Americans have already begun making their 2024 financial plans. A majority, 86% have at least one financial goal for the year, according to a November 2023 Bankrate survey of 2,391 U.S. adults. One popular goal is getting another source of income.

If you are looking to start a side gig in the new year, there are plenty of opportunities and directions to consider. If you're tech savvy, AI assistant might be for you. If you love kids, teaching might be up your alley. And if you love organization and household tasks, you might consider becoming a house helper.

"We're going to see a lot more people go back to the office in 2024," says Angelique Rewers, CEO of small business consulting firm BoldHaus. That means "folks who got accustomed to being able to do a lot of things because they didn't have a commute and they were home now can't do that."

Here's what the gig could look like, how much it could pay and how to get started.