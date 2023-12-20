Is the U.S. in a ‘silent depression?’ Economists weigh in on the viral TikTok theory

A shopper carries several bags in the Magnificent Mile shopping district of Chicago on Dec. 2, 2023. Taylor Glascock | Bloomberg | Getty Images

'This is hardly a depression'

The only depression the U.S. has ever experienced in industrial times spanned a decade, from the stock market crash of 1929 until 1939, when the U.S. began mobilizing for World War II. A depression is a "totally different order of magnitude," Susan Houseman, research director at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, told CNBC. "We haven't seen anything like it for 80 to 90 years."

In fact, the latest quarterly gross domestic product report, which tracks the overall health of the economy, rose more than expected, while the Federal Reserve's effort to bring down inflation has so far been successful, a rare feat in economic history. The central bank signaled in its latest economic projections that it will cut interest rates in 2024 even with the economy still growing, which would be the sought-after path to a "soft landing," where inflation returns to the Fed's 2% target without causing a significant rise in unemployment. "To be sure, the economy is slowing, and the job market is cooling, but we are not in a depression," said Sung Won Sohn, professor of finance and economics at Loyola Marymount University and chief economist at SS Economics.

The unemployment rate declined to 3.7% in November, the U.S. Department of Labor most recently reported, and the ratio of openings to available workers is 1.3 to 1 — a far cry from the 25% unemployment rate in the 1930s. "Now wages are rising faster than inflation, boosting buying power," he said. "This is hardly a depression."

'Inflation has been hitting the poor more than the rich'

But regardless of the country's economic standing, many Americans are struggling in the face of sky-high prices for everyday items, and most have exhausted their savings and are now leaning on credit cards to make ends meet. Lower-income families have been particularly hard hit, said Tomas Philipson, a professor of public policy studies at the University of Chicago and former acting chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

The lowest-paid workers spend more of their income on necessities such as food, rent and gas, categories that also experienced higher-than-average inflation spikes. "Inflation has been hitting the poor more than the rich, in terms of share of real income lost, because it has been relatively higher for categories that make up larger shares of household budgets," Philipson said.

The housing market weighs on sentiment