Money problems forced Sydney Sweeney's family to sell her great-grandmother's house—she was able to buy it back last year

"My great-grandma had this beautiful house... My grandma was born in it. My mom was born in it, and then as the kids got older, they built on the property another home," Sweeney said. "And when my great-grandpa passed away and my great-grandma got old, they just couldn't afford to keep it anymore... It was a lot."

The "Euphoria" actress recently spoke on " The Kelly Clarkson Show " about being able to afford to buy back her great-grandmother's house after her family was forced to sell it years ago.

Sweeney, who was born in Washington but raised in Idaho, decided it was time to buy back the house last year.

"I called up the owners and I said, 'I want to buy my great-grandmother's house back,'" Sweeney said. "My 'grandy' still lives in the house next door," she added. "So I'm neighbors with my 'grandy' now."

This isn't the first time Sweeney has opened up about her family's financial struggles.

In a November interview with Women's Health, Sweeney revealed that when her family moved to Los Angeles so she could pursue an acting career, they were forced to file for bankruptcy and make that sale of her great-grandmother's house, which belonged to her parents at the time.

"I watched my parents lose a lot. We filed for bankruptcy, and they lost their house back home on the lake. We couldn't afford life in L.A. We couldn't afford life anywhere," Sweeney said. "It was hard because they were supporting my dream, and I couldn't imagine doing anything else."