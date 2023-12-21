LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets track Wall Street decline, third-quarter U.S. GDP numbers in focus
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets fell Thursday after Wall Street dropped overnight, while investors awaited gross domestic product reading and inflation numbers from the U.S.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to post a 5.2% year-on-year growth in the third quarter, while the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index is expected to climb 2.3% in the same period — its slowest rise since the fourth quarter of 2020.
Investors in Asia will assess producer prices reading from South Korea, as well as Indonesia's central bank decision on Thursday.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.57%, after the index recorded its eighth day of gains in nine sessions on Wednesday.
Japan's Nikkei 225 plunged 1.31%, while the Topix fell 1.18%.
South Korea's Kospi also dropped 0.36% and the small-cap Kosdaq shed 0.2%, on pace to snap a three-day winning streak.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,507, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,613.81.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground as investors took some profits, after nine straight days of gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite.
The Dow slid 1.27%, while the tech heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.5%. The broader S&P 500 declined 1.47%, after coming within 1% of its all time high of 4,796, hit in January 2022.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Samantha Subin contributed to this report
Toyota leads losses on Nikkei after safety issues with Daihatsu and airbags
Japanese automaker Toyota led losses on the benchmark Nikkei 225 index, falling as much as 4.87% Thursday.
This comes after Toyota announced to recall about one million vehicles on Thursday. The safety recall involved certain 2020-2022 Toyota and Lexus models in the United States.
This also comes after Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu halted shipments of all its vehicles on Wednesday, after an investigation found safety issues with its vehicles, including cases where airbag control units used in airbag tests for some models were different from the ones sold to the public.
The panel has been investigating Daihatsu after it said in April it had rigged side-collision safety tests carried out for 88,000 small cars, most of those sold as Toyotas.
— Lim Hui Jie
South Korea producer prices climb 0.6% in November — slowest rise in 4 months
Producer prices in South Korea climbed 0.6% year-on-year in November, its slowest rise in four months. PPI had risen 0.8% in October.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.4% in November, deepening from the 0.1% drop seen in the month before.
South Korea's producer price index measures monthly variations in the prices of goods shipped by industrial producers within the domestic market.
— Lim Hui Jie
— Weizhen Tan
Oil largely flat as traders weigh U.S. production against Red Sea threats
Oil prices were largely flat on Wednesday as traders weighed record U.S. production against threats to shipping in the Red Sea from militants.
U.S. crude rose 28 cents, or .38%, to settle at $74.22 a barrel, while Brent gained 47 cents, or .59%, to settle at $79.70 a barrel.
Oil prices rose more than 1% earlier in the day as traders worried that threats to shipping in the Red Sea from militants based in Yemen could disrupt crude supply. BP this week paused shipping through the Suez Canal due to safety concerns.
But traders' focus shifted to worries that the market might be oversupplied after the U.S. produced an estimated 13.3 million barrels per day of crude last week, a new record.
Oil markets have grown bearish as breakneck production outside OPEC collides with a weakening economy in China, with crude prices declining significantly since September highs.
— Spencer Kimball
10-year Treasury yield falls below 3.9% to lowest since July
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell Wednesday to its lowest level since July as traders assessed the path of future rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down around 4 basis points to 3.879%. Earlier in the session, it hit a low of 3.871%, or its lowest level since July 27 when the 10-year yielded as low as 3.839%.
— Sarah Min, Gina Francolla
Citigroup moves to cut its distressed-debt business, sources say
Citigroup will close its distressed-debt business as part of the ongoing overhaul that CEO Jane Fraser is leading, sources told CNBC's Hugh Son.
The group employs about 40 people, according to people with direct knowledge of the move.
Read the full story here.
— Jesse Pound