European markets set to open in negative territory after declines on Wall Street

European markets are heading for a negative open on Thursday, tracking global declines overnight.

Most Asia-Pacific markets fell Thursday after Wall Street dropped overnight as investors looked ahead to a gross domestic product reading from the U.S. Thursday and Friday's reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is a closely followed gauge of inflation.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to post a 5.2% year-on-year growth in the third quarter, while the personal consumption expenditures price index is expected to climb 2.3% in the same period — its slowest rise since the fourth quarter of 2020.

European markets traded mixed Wednesday as investors digested fresh inflation data from the U.K. that showed inflation slowed more sharply than expected in November to 3.9%, down from 4.6% in October.

The FTSE 100 jumped 1.3% on the news, hitting a three-month high as the data adds pressure on the Bank of England to cut rates in 2024. There are no major data releases in Europe Thursday.