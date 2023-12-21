Home prices are up in all major U.S. cities, except one: 'The Austin housing market has whiplash,' says economist

Home affordability has gotten worse in most major U.S. cities — except for Austin, Texas. Of the 50 largest real estate markets in the U.S., Austin is the only city to post a decline in home prices for the 12 months ending in November, according to a report by online realtor Redfin. In that time, home sale prices in the metro Austin area dropped by 6.2%, with homes selling for a median of $424,990. The median sales price has fallen for five consecutive months, too.

Similarly, median rent prices in Austin have decreased by 5.4% for the year ending in November 2023, the second-largest decline among the 50 largest cities, per another Redfin study. Austin is emblematic of the low-interest house-buying frenzy of the pandemic, and how quickly the real estate market can switch from undervalued to overpriced. With Austin's home prices elevated above the national median, buyers have become more reluctant to purchase a home in that market, which has driven down prices in 2023.

Why Austin is the only major U.S. city where home prices have declined