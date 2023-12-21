Ikea says products will be delayed due to Red Sea diversions

Ikea warned of delays on some products due to the mass diversion of shipping containers from the Red Sea over safety concerns.

"The situation in the Suez Canal will result in delays and may cause availability constraints for certain IKEA products," a spokesperson said by email Thursday.

They added that the safety of staff working in its supply chain was its priority, and it was evaluating other options to secure the availability of products. Ikea does not have its own container vessels but uses external operators.

At least $80 billion worth of cargo has already been diverted from the waterway which provides access to Egypt's Suez Canal, the quickest passage between Europe and Asia, due to a wave of drone and missile attacks by Yemen-based Houthi militants.

Sweden's Electrolux, the world's largest appliance company, has set up a task force to find alternative routes and identify priority deliveries, Reuters reported.

Shipping giants Maersk , Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM are among those to have confirmed this week they will begin diverting ships already in transit around the longer Cape of Good Hope route along the south of Africa as the attacks continue.