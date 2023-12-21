Profit-taking, economic worries or options trading? Sudden sell-off confounds analysts

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on December 13, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

"The losses came as part of a broader risk-off move, and yesterday's selloff saw investors grow even more confident about the chances of rate cuts from the Fed in 2024," Jim Reid, global head of macro research at Deutsche Bank, said in an email Thursday. "In fact, futures are now pricing a 92% chance of a cut by March, along with 152bps of cuts in total by the December 2024 meeting." That is the equivalent to six rate cuts across the year, which is typically the kind of pace of monetary loosening only seen during a recession, Reid noted. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said the combination of FedEx earnings and a "general shift in market focus from when rates will be cut to the underlying health of the economy" had tempered investor optimism. "A downturn would be unwelcome news for corporate earnings even if central banks move on rates as the market hopes. For now, stocks are walking a tightrope to a hoped-for soft landing for the economy," he said.

"However, a higher-than-expected core U.S. inflation reading tomorrow could tip us back into fretting about rates being higher for longer, while any downgrade to America's final GDP estimate for the third quarter might elevate concerns about the health of the economy." The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) figure is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, and the central bank last week dialed back its inflation projections to project that will fall to 2.4% in 2024 and 2.2% by the end of 2025, eventually returning to its 2% target in 2026. The market now expects the Fed to manage a "soft landing" of the U.S. economy, bringing inflation sustainably back toward 2% without triggering a recession. Three rate cuts in 2024 'nonsense' Peter Toogood, chief investment officer at Embark Group, said Wednesday's stock market tumble was a "correction" after nine straight winning days, but warned that the market's pricing of as many as six rate cuts from the Fed next year was "nonsense." "I don't think there's actually a particular meaningful slowdown in the U.S. I love the fact economists are apparently surprised by things — well get used to being surprised," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Thursday. "I don't think it's a slowdown, I think Asia's also picked up, I think Europe and the U.K. it's slightly different — there's an element of that — but even in the U.K., there seems to be signs that things are OK. I'm not convinced the world's falling apart and that the bond yield is telling you the right story about soft/hard landing."

