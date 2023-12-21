Russia-Ukraine live updates: Kremlin reportedly compiles list of companies for privatization; Ukraine hit with overnight drone attack

KYIV, UKRAINE - AUGUST 4: A woman wrapped in a flag of the Azov battalion is seen during “The Olenivka is the New Auschwitz” action that takes place in Sophia (Sofiiska) Square on August 4, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. On the night of July 29, a facility holding Ukrainian POWs in the town of Olenivka, in Russian-occupied Donetsk, was bombed, killing at least 50 people. The prisoners held there included members of the Azov battalion, who were captured at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, however many family members say they can’t confirm if their loved ones survived the bombing. Both Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the attack and the Red Cross have so far been denied access to the site. (Photo by Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

"Every day, regardless of whether it is an anniversary or not, I feel pain about the captivity of my only son," Ukrainian Natalya Latiy told CNBC.

She hasn't seen her son Dmytro, or "Dimka" as she calls him, since the summer of 2022. Dmytro was born into a military family and dreamed of military service from a young age. Since 2018, he had been serving in the Marine Corps in Mariupol in southern Ukraine.

During the siege of Mariupol in the months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022, Dmytro was captured in one of the city's steelworks. His mother Natalya heard of his capture in October 2022 from a released soldier who had been in the same cell as Dmytro. She has not heard of or from him since, however.

"It is hardest for me on his birthday, when memories of his past happy life reappear, how he grew up, how he was brought up," Natalya said.

Dmytro is just one of an estimated 4,000 Ukrainians who are still being held as prisoners of war in Russian detention facilities. Around 2,000 of them are known as the "Defenders of Mariupol" in Ukraine, and are seen as heroes for their efforts and sacrifice in trying to defend the city before it fell to Russian forces.

The families of many POWs have no idea of the wellbeing of their loved-ones in Russian custody and are demanding more action from the government in Kyiv after prisoner exchanges with Russia stalled in summer. .

— Holly Ellyatt