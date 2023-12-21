Will 2024 be a good time to buy a car? Here’s what to expect, auto experts say

Maskot | Maskot | Getty Images

'As supply goes up, we tend to see more incentives'

In 2023, low inventory in a high-demand market left little room for discounts. That is likely to change next year as dealers will be motivated to sell more cars on the lot, experts say. "As supply goes up, we tend to see more incentives being thrown on the hoods," said Waatti. Car shoppers could see more models with lower sticker prices before discounts, too. As supply chains continue to normalize, "we're going to start to see automakers build more lower-end models, which are more affordable, and that should help bring that average monthly payment down," he said.

Electric vehicle shoppers may see more deals

Most of the consumers who bought a new EV in the last year are still considered "early adopters," or buyers who like to have the latest technology and are not as price sensitive, said Waatti. "We've pretty much run through all of the early adopters at this point. Now we're seeing the natural demand for EVs to show up and it's not as robust, posing a slight decline in sales," he said. Some automakers are recalibrating their production in response to that lower demand. For instance, Ford Motor plans to cut production of the F-150 Lightening by half in 2024: "That's a very high number," said Drury. Similarly, General Motors says they're pushing out the launch of the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado for another year, said Drury. "These vehicles we had very high hopes for, a lot of anticipation...they're getting unfulfilled," he said.

While market growth is expected to continue, it's not going to be at the same rate like the past 12 to 18 months, said Waatti. After two to three years of "full steam ahead," electric cars are now "sitting on dealer's lots collecting dust," said Drury: "We don't have the enthusiasm we used to." As manufacturers and dealers look to clear out those vehicles, shoppers might come across more plentiful incentives next year as well as less expensive new models.

