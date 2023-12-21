66% of borrowers say they have to cut back on retirement contributions to make student loan payments

Staying on top of your student loans and consistently investing for retirement are great steps to improve your overall financial wellbeing. But some student loan borrowers may have to choose one or the other. As payments resumed on federal student loans this fall, 66% of borrowers say they have had or will have to reduce their retirement contributions in order to restart their student loan payments, according to a recent survey from Allianz Life. An even higher percentage — 82% — say their student loan payments will make it difficult just to make ends meet, the survey found. It's not surprising that so many borrowers are looking for places to make room in their budget. But pausing retirement contributions may not be the best way to do that. Here's why cutting your retirement contributions should be a last resort and how it might get easier to save while paying down your student debt.

'You can't make up for lost years'

You have to meet the minimum monthly payment on your student loans. And if that means not being able to contribute to retirement savings for a period, it's OK for it to take priority in order to avoid consequences like damage to your credit score or having your wages garnished. But if you can contribute anything to a retirement savings account, it's smart to do so — especially while you're relatively young. While you might have more money to contribute when you're older, "you can't make up for lost compounding years," Melinda Satterlee, a certified financial planner and founder of Marathon Wealth Management LLC, tells CNBC Make It. She's referring to compounding interest, which helps your investments grow over time. Time invested is key — the longer you wait to start investing, the less time your returns will have to grow. "Compounding is so powerful for growing wealth," Satterlee says. Ideally, you're always able to contribute something to your retirement accounts. But if you absolutely need to cut back, "You are better off reducing your retirement savings, but continuing to save and invest versus waiting and investing more," she says. Plus, she highlights the fact that if you're contributing pre-tax dollars via an employer-sponsored retirement account like a 401(k) or 403(b), your contributions will lower your adjusted gross income, which could in turn lower your monthly student loan payment. Income-driven repayment plans, like the Saving on a Valuable Education plan that launched this year, use your adjusted gross income to calculate your monthly payment. The lower your income, the lower your payment — even down to $0 a month for individual borrowers who earn $32,800 a year or less.

How your employer may help you with both goals