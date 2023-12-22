Cardiologist shares No. 1 junk food you'll 'never' see her eating—what she has instead for a healthy heart

As tempting as it is, junk food is one of the biggest enemies of heart health. And as a cardiologist, there's one type of junk food in particular that you'll never see me eating: chips.

From nacho cheese flavored tortilla chips to crunchy corn puffs to potato crisps, these are some of the most popular snacks in the U.S. But they are high in additives and low in fiber and other beneficial nutrients.

Over the course of a year, eating just one snack-sized bag of chips (about an ounce) every day could pour about a 3/4 cup of salt into your body, while adding up to 15 pounds. Too much sodium can elevate your blood pressure, and significant weight gain can adversely affect your cholesterol and blood sugar.

But you don't have to wait a year to see an effect. Studies show that eating poor quality foods negatively affects blood vessel function within hours of consumption.

Luckily, there are great alternatives. When I want to avoid junk food, here's what I eat instead for a healthy heart: