College-sponsored financial products can be expensive and 'may mislead students,' CFPB warns

Some colleges offer and push financial products to students that can be exploitatively pricey, a new report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau finds.

"This analysis indicates that hundreds of colleges are paid by financial institutions to market certain products to students," the bureau writes. "This can lead to students paying more for financial products than they would on the open market."

Between 2021 and 2022, financial institutions generated over $17.3 million in revenue from more than 650,000 student bank accounts, the CFPB says. These banks may hit students with overdraft fees as high as $36, among other charges, even as many other financial institutions have ended such practices. Account holders at historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, and Hispanic-servicing institutions paid especially high fees, on average.

Meanwhile, credit card issuers paid colleges and affiliated organizations over $19.6 million in 2022, with more than 140 partnerships between schools (and their associations) and credit card issuers.

Lawmakers have tried to curb the marketing of financial products at colleges. In 2008, Congress passed the Higher Education Opportunity Act, which established some protections for students against unfair and deceptive private educational lending. The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act, or CARD Act, of 2009, reined in aggressive advertising of credit cards on campus.

Despite such legislation, "many colleges continue to offer and market financial products in ways, including through online and email advertisements, that may mislead students under certain circumstances," according to the CFPB.

"Reading this report, I was disappointed to see that some of these practices are apparently still going on," said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit.

Here's what students should know, consumer advocates say.