European stocks set to open lower even as U.S. regains momentum; UK GDP revised lower

European markets are heading for a lower open Friday, extending mild losses even after U.S. stocks strongly rebounded from their worst session in months.

It has nonetheless been a solid December for Europe's Stoxx 600 index, which has gained 3.32% in the month to date, according to LSEG data. That's down from a 6.45% rise in November.

Traders are heading into a four-day break for the Christmas holidays, and U.K. markets close early Friday.

There is still plenty to monitor, including U.K. retail sales and final gross domestic product, French consumer confidence figures and the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, a key inflation gauge for the Federal Reserve. A 2.3% reading is expected, which would be its slowest rise since the fourth quarter of 2020.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday, while U.S. futures dipped.