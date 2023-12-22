How to get out of going to lunch with your co-workers—the key is saying yes first, says etiquette expert

There are those co-workers who you just don't want to be friends with. Sometimes, the feeling will be mutual. Other times it won't be. In the latter case, uncomfortable situations can arise.

For example, they might consistently ask you to lunch. No matter how many excuses you invent, they don't seem to be deterred.

There is an easy way to get out of this situation that doesn't require you to outright lie, says Sara Jane Ho. Ho is the founder of the finishing school Institute Sarita, host of the Netflix show "Mind Your Manners," and author of an upcoming book, also called "Mind Your Manners."

Her advice: accept the invitation. Just don't go.