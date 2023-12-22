Last-minute holiday shopping is ‘one of the keys to success for crooks,’ expert says. How to stay safe

Betsie Van der Meer | Getty

If you're a last-minute holiday shopper still checking off the remaining gifts on your list, beware: You could be putting yourself at risk for fraud. "Procrastination is, quite frankly, one of the keys to success for crooks," Paul Fabara, chief risk officer at Visa , recently told CNBC. "They assume that you're going to fall for that last-minute offer that guarantees delivery of the product within 24 hours, or even the same day, at a discounted price," Fabara said. If you become victim to one of these schemes, not only will you not get what you ordered, but you may also receive transactions on your account that you never personally authorized. To avoid that, Visa has flagged some best practices for secure shopping this season.

1. Avoid shopping on public Wi-Fi

Since public Wi-Fi networks are not secured, your personal information may be more likely to be stolen.

2. Use secure websites

Be sure to check that a website address starts with "https://" to ensure your data is encrypted and your connection is secure.

3. Do a background check on web retailers

If you're shopping with an online retailer for the first time, do a search to verify it is legitimate and see what other customers have said. Even if you're shopping with a familiar brand, check to see its customer satisfaction ratings and customer feedback. The Better Business Bureau may also list a profile of a company and any complaints it may have against it. "It just takes a few moments to do some sort of a cross check just to make sure that you're dealing with who you think you are dealing with," Fabara said. More from Personal Finance:

4. Take extra steps to protect your accounts

Be sure to use unique and strong passwords for bank accounts, credit cards and online accounts with retailers. Also implement two-factor authentication that requires you to use more than just a password to verify your identify.

5. Beware of deals that sound too good to be true