Ron Insana: November's inflation reading is a holiday gift for the data-dependent Fed

Just in time for the holidays, the Federal Reserve received a slate of inflation data to help inform its policy decision-making process. The core personal expenditures price index, just released Friday, shows slowing inflation that's approaching the central bank's stated 2% target. The central bank's preferred measure of inflation — the core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices — grew 0.1% in November and was up 3.2% from a year ago. Economists polled by Dow Jones were forecasting a 0.1% monthly gain and a 3.3% rise from 12 months earlier. Most notably, on a six-month basis, core PCE rose 1.9%, showing notable progress toward the Fed's goal of a 2% annual inflation rate. The PCE reading is just the latest in a long line of data points that reflect cooling prices.

Falling inflation trends

The headline consumer price index, which measures the prices paid for goods and services, rose 0.1% in November. It was up 3.1% from a year ago. Consider that the headline CPI reading peaked at 9.1% in June 2022. Core CPI rose 0.3% in November and 4% year over year. Meanwhile, the producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level, was unchanged in November and rose 0.9% over the past 12 months. Other more closely watched measures of inflation have come down as well. The latest estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product, issued Thursday, showed core PCE grew 2% during the period. This exactly matches the Fed's stated 2% target. Meanwhile, the New York Federal Reserve's multivariate core trend model of PCE inflation has fallen from a peak of 5.44% in June of last year to 2.60% in October. When many of these readings are annualized over the course of the past six months, they are all within striking distance of the Fed's 2% target.

Immaculate disinflation